Balyasny Asset Management LLC Invests $7.92 Million in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 197,885 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,923,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Enbridge by 95.3% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 47.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ENB shares. TD Securities raised their target price on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Enbridge from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.54.

ENB stock opened at $43.30 on Friday. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.44 and a twelve month high of $43.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.94 and its 200-day moving average is $39.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.84.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.13. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 14.99%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.674 per share. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.09%.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

