Balyasny Asset Management LLC Makes New $6.45 Million Investment in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 235,269 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,449,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 350,211 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $9,599,000 after purchasing an additional 107,700 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $691,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 72,225 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after buying an additional 19,942 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,259 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BHLB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.60.

In related news, Director David Brunelle purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.79 per share, with a total value of $118,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,349.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre purchased 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.64 per share, for a total transaction of $93,632.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 33,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $834,803.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have bought 10,230 shares of company stock valued at $246,828. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock opened at $28.56 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.54. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.17. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.77 and a fifty-two week high of $28.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The savings and loans company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.92. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 6.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 20.87%.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

