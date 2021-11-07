Balyasny Asset Management LLC Sells 20,103 Shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 5.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 342,882 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 20,103 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $7,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Associated Banc by 30.5% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,361 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the first quarter valued at about $109,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 464.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 6,309 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the second quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in Associated Banc during the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ASB shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Associated Banc from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Associated Banc from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Associated Banc from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.20.

In related news, Director Eileen A. Kamerick sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total transaction of $92,835.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP David L. Stein sold 16,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total value of $335,169.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,251 shares in the company, valued at $1,649,960.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,152 shares of company stock worth $459,054. 3.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ASB stock opened at $23.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.37. Associated Banc-Corp has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $23.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 29.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is 38.10%.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

