Balyasny Asset Management LLC Sells 235,202 Shares of TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) by 30.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 536,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235,202 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.70% of TPG RE Finance Trust worth $7,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 7,427.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,561,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,001,000 after buying an additional 1,540,701 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 3.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,383,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,881,000 after purchasing an additional 45,717 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 3.9% during the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,045,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,061,000 after purchasing an additional 39,496 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 7.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,037,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,949,000 after purchasing an additional 70,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 6.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,022,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,755,000 after purchasing an additional 62,470 shares in the last quarter. 52.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other TPG RE Finance Trust news, major shareholder China Investment Corp sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total value of $12,330,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TRTX opened at $13.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 30.57 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 362.16 and a quick ratio of 362.16. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.93 and a 1-year high of $14.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.95.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. TPG RE Finance Trust had a net margin of 44.66% and a return on equity of 11.53%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.14%. This is a positive change from TPG RE Finance Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -69.06%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TRTX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TPG RE Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in a research report on Sunday, September 19th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on TPG RE Finance Trust from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.90.

About TPG RE Finance Trust

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. The company was founded on October 24, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

