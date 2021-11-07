Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01), reports. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 20.84%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion.

Shares of NYSE:BBD opened at $3.61 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $35.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.97. Banco Bradesco has a 12-month low of $3.39 and a 12-month high of $5.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.0034 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 3rd. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is 7.45%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 101.4% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 667,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,425,000 after purchasing an additional 336,065 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 23,198.8% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 6,920,453 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,498,000 after purchasing an additional 6,890,750 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,535,501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $382,367,000 after purchasing an additional 21,109,217 shares during the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 14,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares during the last quarter. 2.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BBD. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Itau BBA Securities downgraded Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.40 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 13th.

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

