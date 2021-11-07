Bank of America Boosts Humana (NYSE:HUM) Price Target to $530.00

Humana (NYSE:HUM) had its target price increased by Bank of America from $505.00 to $530.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Humana from $513.00 to $559.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Humana from $440.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Humana from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $490.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Humana in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $455.65 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Humana from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Humana currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $504.10.

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $453.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $421.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $432.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.94. Humana has a 1 year low of $370.22 and a 1 year high of $475.44.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $20.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Humana will post 20.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.52%.

In other Humana news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 4,800 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $1,924,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Humana by 18.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,241,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,534,114,000 after buying an additional 1,612,251 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Humana by 1.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,089,140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,229,872,000 after buying an additional 99,832 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Humana by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,047,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,448,139,000 after buying an additional 38,633 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Humana by 2.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,624,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,493,769,000 after buying an additional 156,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Humana by 3.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,025,016 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,781,940,000 after buying an additional 151,466 shares in the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

