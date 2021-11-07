Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Director Sells $106,084.00 in Stock

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $106,084.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $46.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $384.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.53. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $24.23 and a 52-week high of $48.69.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.60 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 25.23%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 162.5% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 138.9% in the second quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BAC. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $47.17 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.04.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

See Also: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.