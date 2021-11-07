Bank of America Corp DE Has $107.45 Million Holdings in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in ING Groep (NYSE:ING) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,115,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,408 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $107,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in ING Groep by 36.8% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 7,947 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in ING Groep by 299.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 447,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,925,000 after buying an additional 335,407 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in ING Groep by 8.4% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,898,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,431,000 after buying an additional 223,776 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in ING Groep by 6.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,270,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,019,000 after buying an additional 389,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ING Groep by 47.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 937,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,419,000 after buying an additional 303,014 shares in the last quarter. 3.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ING shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.51.

ING Groep stock opened at $15.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.48 and its 200 day moving average is $13.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $59.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.89. ING Groep has a one year low of $7.12 and a one year high of $15.65.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. ING Groep had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 22.56%. Equities analysts anticipate that ING Groep will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a $0.478 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. ING Groep’s payout ratio is currently 48.36%.

About ING Groep

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

