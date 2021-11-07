Bank of America Corp DE Has $115.33 Million Stock Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 851.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,490,756 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,334,120 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $115,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 59.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Trade Desk news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 8,990 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total transaction of $706,524.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,634 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total value of $291,810.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,237 shares of company stock valued at $4,366,946 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TTD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist raised their target price on The Trade Desk from $62.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on The Trade Desk from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Vertical Research lowered The Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on The Trade Desk from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Trade Desk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.51.

Shares of The Trade Desk stock opened at $68.55 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a one year low of $46.71 and a one year high of $97.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.37, a PEG ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 2.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.16.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $279.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.82 million. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 25.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 100.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

