Bank of America Corp DE Increases Holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 913,531 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 115,206 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 1.44% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $102,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the second quarter valued at $67,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 89.2% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 681 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the first quarter worth $80,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the second quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the second quarter worth $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

NYSE CFR opened at $135.10 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $120.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.69. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.47 and a twelve month high of $139.70. The firm has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $246.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.11 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 31.19% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

In other news, CEO Phillip D. Green sold 77,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total value of $10,601,399.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Candace K. Wolfshohl sold 7,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.24, for a total transaction of $1,007,942.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,375 shares of company stock valued at $11,609,472. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens boosted their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Wedbush upped their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.10.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.