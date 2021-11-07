Bank of America Corp DE Lowers Stock Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its stake in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,552,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 708,407 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.68% of The AES worth $118,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AES. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The AES during the second quarter worth about $29,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of The AES in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The AES in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in shares of The AES by 160.1% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The AES by 93.5% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Tish Mendoza sold 32,028 shares of The AES stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total value of $780,842.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Santos Bernerd Da sold 51,941 shares of The AES stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total transaction of $1,263,724.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 224,339 shares in the company, valued at $5,458,167.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 329,634 shares of company stock worth $8,046,163 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

AES stock opened at $24.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. The AES Co. has a twelve month low of $20.27 and a twelve month high of $29.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.96. The stock has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.45, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.82.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. The AES had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 29.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.1505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The AES’s payout ratio is currently 77.92%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The AES from $30.00 to $31.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of The AES from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.10.

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

