Bank of America Corp DE Sells 1,722,107 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,376,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,722,107 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 1.49% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $110,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,793,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,953,000 after buying an additional 3,031,708 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,547,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,202 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 27.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,806,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,167 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 13.6% in the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 5,394,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,126,000 after acquiring an additional 643,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 11.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,995,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,917,000 after acquiring an additional 495,785 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock opened at $20.55 on Friday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52 week low of $19.54 and a 52 week high of $20.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.54.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.