Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,680 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the first quarter worth $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 3,933.8% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 5,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 5,232 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 23.8% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the second quarter valued at $286,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 64.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 8,797 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RQI stock opened at $16.95 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.93 and a fifty-two week high of $17.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.77.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The firm intends to receive current income through investment in real estate securities and also capital appreciation. It also manages investment strategies such as hedged real estate securities portfolios and private real estate multimanager strategies for investors.

