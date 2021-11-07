Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $286,000 Stock Holdings in Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) by 348.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,497 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,580 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Sachem Capital were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sachem Capital by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 492,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after buying an additional 2,462 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Sachem Capital by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 2,614 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sachem Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Sachem Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Sachem Capital by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 14,830 shares during the period. 14.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sachem Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Aegis restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Sachem Capital in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

NYSEAMERICAN:SACH opened at $5.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.82 million, a P/E ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.22. Sachem Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $3.94 and a twelve month high of $6.35.

Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Sachem Capital had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 41.07%. Equities analysts predict that Sachem Capital Corp. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 22nd. Sachem Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.67%.

About Sachem Capital

Sachem Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. The firm specializes in originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing services for a portfolio of short-term loans. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential and commercial properties.

