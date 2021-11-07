Bank of New York Mellon Corp Makes New $266,000 Investment in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 254,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,340,000 after acquiring an additional 45,162 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 242,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,029,000 after buying an additional 18,904 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 480,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,894,000 after buying an additional 13,643 shares in the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,766,000. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 818,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,985,000 after buying an additional 209,149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

AY stock opened at $39.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.64 and a beta of 0.71. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a 1-year low of $31.61 and a 1-year high of $48.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.36.

A number of brokerages have commented on AY. Zacks Investment Research cut Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. KeyCorp began coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Jonestrading began coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.14.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

