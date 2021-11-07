Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 61,148 Shares of Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in shares of Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) by 44.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 61,148 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.24% of Catalyst Biosciences worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CBIO. Black Diamond Financial LLC raised its stake in Catalyst Biosciences by 10.5% during the second quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 42,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 10.9% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 69,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences during the first quarter worth $52,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences during the first quarter worth $58,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 39.0% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 13,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CBIO opened at $3.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.11 and a 200-day moving average of $4.28. The company has a market capitalization of $96.93 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.76. Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.99 and a 12 month high of $7.55.

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.06. Catalyst Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 86.04% and a negative net margin of 1,399.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Biosciences in a report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Catalyst Biosciences from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of novel medicines to address serious medical conditions. The company was founded on March 7, 1997 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

