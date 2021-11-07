Bank of New York Mellon Corp Takes Position in Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.05% of Greenwich LifeSciences at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 242.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 217,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,786,000 after buying an additional 154,208 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Greenwich LifeSciences by 169.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 12,238 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Greenwich LifeSciences by 106.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 7,443 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Greenwich LifeSciences in the first quarter valued at $373,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Greenwich LifeSciences in the first quarter valued at $243,000. 6.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Greenwich LifeSciences in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock opened at $37.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.25. Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $158.07.

Greenwich LifeSciences Profile

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other HER2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is the GP2, an immunotherapy, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to prevent recurrence of breast cancer following surgery.

