Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company.

Several research firms have weighed in on BKIMF. Barclays downgraded shares of Bankinter from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bankinter from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

BKIMF remained flat at $$5.50 during trading on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.60. Bankinter has a fifty-two week low of $3.58 and a fifty-two week high of $7.09.

Bankinter SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Corporate and SME Banking, Consumer Finance, Insurance Services and Other Business. The company was founded in June 1965 and is headquartered in Mardrid, Spain.

