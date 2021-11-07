Barclays Boosts Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Price Target to $200.00

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on KRNT. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Kornit Digital from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kornit Digital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $147.00 price objective on shares of Kornit Digital in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Kornit Digital in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a buy rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on Kornit Digital from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $133.90.

Shares of NASDAQ KRNT opened at $159.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 362.44 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.85. Kornit Digital has a twelve month low of $66.27 and a twelve month high of $170.67.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $88.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.44 million. Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company’s revenue was up 131.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kornit Digital will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 60,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,580,000 after purchasing an additional 5,390 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP increased its position in Kornit Digital by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 3,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Kornit Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,114,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Kornit Digital by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Kornit Digital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

