Barclays Cuts The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Price Target to $40.00

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) had its price target cut by Barclays from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens lowered their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded The Cheesecake Factory from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.10.

Get The Cheesecake Factory alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CAKE opened at $46.60 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.82 and its 200 day moving average is $50.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 358.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.60. The Cheesecake Factory has a fifty-two week low of $30.97 and a fifty-two week high of $65.81.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.05). The Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $754.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The Cheesecake Factory’s quarterly revenue was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Cheesecake Factory will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 15.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,978,928 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $269,758,000 after purchasing an additional 663,896 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 4.8% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,357,446 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $236,087,000 after purchasing an additional 200,605 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 6.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,471,060 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $79,702,000 after purchasing an additional 86,052 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 6.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 762,636 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,319,000 after purchasing an additional 43,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in The Cheesecake Factory by 0.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 708,567 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,391,000 after buying an additional 4,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

The Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

Read More: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for The Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.