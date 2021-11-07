Barclays Raises Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Price Target to $100.00

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Barclays from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.14% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on LITE. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lumentum from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital increased their target price on Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Lumentum from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.81.

Shares of NASDAQ LITE opened at $93.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Lumentum has a 1-year low of $65.67 and a 1-year high of $112.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.83 and its 200-day moving average is $83.76.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $448.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.95 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 23.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Lumentum will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 9,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.86, for a total transaction of $856,526.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 3,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.37, for a total value of $271,633.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,146 shares of company stock worth $2,144,141. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LITE. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Lumentum by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,182,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $343,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,759 shares during the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,327,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 7,429.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 618,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,736,000 after buying an additional 610,286 shares during the last quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,429,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,009,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,771,000 after buying an additional 236,380 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

