Barclays Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for Clariant (OTCMKTS:CLZNY)

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Clariant (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CLZNY. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Clariant in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a hold rating for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Clariant in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Clariant in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $21.40 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clariant currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.40.

Shares of Clariant stock opened at $21.07 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.21 and a 200 day moving average of $20.97. Clariant has a 52 week low of $18.67 and a 52 week high of $25.50.

Clariant AG engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Care Chemicals; Catalysis; Natural Resources; Plastics and Coatings; and Corporate. The Care Chemicals segment comprises the industrial and consumer specialties business unit (BU), food additives as well as the industrial biotechnology business.

