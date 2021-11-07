Barclays Reiterates €29.00 Price Target for Aixtron (ETR:AIXA)

Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) received a €29.00 ($34.12) price objective from equities researchers at Barclays in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 38.62% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on AIXA. Warburg Research set a €22.50 ($26.47) price target on shares of Aixtron in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €29.00 ($34.12) price target on shares of Aixtron in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, DZ Bank set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on shares of Aixtron in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €25.71 ($30.25).

AIXA opened at €20.92 ($24.61) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €22.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €20.90. Aixtron has a 1-year low of €9.58 ($11.27) and a 1-year high of €26.60 ($31.29). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.83.

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company develops, produces, sells, and maintains equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, peripheral equipment and services, and upgrading services for systems, as well as sells spare parts.

