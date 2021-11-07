Barclays Trims Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Target Price to $228.00

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $230.00 to $228.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on AMGN. SVB Leerink started coverage on Amgen in a research note on Sunday, September 19th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Mizuho began coverage on Amgen in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a hold rating and a $222.00 price target for the company. William Blair restated a hold rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a sell rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $241.81.

Get Amgen alerts:

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $213.77 on Wednesday. Amgen has a 52 week low of $200.47 and a 52 week high of $276.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $213.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.55.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen will post 16.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 72.50%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,465 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Green Square Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Read More: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.