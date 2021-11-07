Barclays Trims Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) Target Price to $21.00

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DRQ. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dril-Quip from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a neutral rating on shares of Dril-Quip in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Dril-Quip in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $30.23 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Dril-Quip in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.56.

DRQ stock opened at $23.63 on Wednesday. Dril-Quip has a 12-month low of $22.23 and a 12-month high of $40.62. The stock has a market cap of $836.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.99 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.61 and its 200 day moving average is $29.10.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.21). Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 5.11% and a negative net margin of 22.82%. The firm had revenue of $83.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dril-Quip will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Raj Kumar sold 5,239 shares of Dril-Quip stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $119,553.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP James C. Webster sold 5,000 shares of Dril-Quip stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.99, for a total transaction of $129,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,552 shares of company stock worth $1,580,955. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 62.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 102,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,401,000 after acquiring an additional 39,211 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 15.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 303,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,084,000 after acquiring an additional 41,278 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dril-Quip in the second quarter worth $277,000. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Dril-Quip in the second quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 14.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,095,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,051,000 after acquiring an additional 134,700 shares in the last quarter.

Dril-Quip Company Profile

Dril-Quip, Inc designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered offshore drilling and production equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include specialty casing connectors, mudline suspension equipment, downhole tools, capital drilling equipment, control systems, and dry tree systems.

