Barrington Research Lowers Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) Price Target to $15.00

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Barrington Research from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 66.30% from the stock’s previous close.

CVGI has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Commercial Vehicle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Get Commercial Vehicle Group alerts:

Shares of CVGI opened at $9.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 3.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.96. Commercial Vehicle Group has a one year low of $6.29 and a one year high of $13.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.81 and its 200-day moving average is $10.25.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). Commercial Vehicle Group had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 24.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Analysts forecast that Commercial Vehicle Group will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Harold C. Bevis purchased 20,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.90 per share, for a total transaction of $186,321.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher H. Bohnert acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.79 per share, with a total value of $26,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,570.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group during the 1st quarter worth about $343,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 13,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 285,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after acquiring an additional 18,449 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 87,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 22,240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.39% of the company’s stock.

About Commercial Vehicle Group

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc engages in the manufacture, supply, and sale of cab related products and systems. It operates through Electrical Systems and Global Seating segments. The Electrical Systems segment includes electrical wire harnesses and panel assemblies, trim systems and components, cab structures and sleeper boxes, mirrors, wipers, and controls.

Featured Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.