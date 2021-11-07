Barrington Research Raises Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) Price Target to $65.00

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) had its price target raised by Barrington Research from $54.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Forrester Research from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of Forrester Research stock opened at $58.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.11 and a 200 day moving average of $46.49. Forrester Research has a fifty-two week low of $36.40 and a fifty-two week high of $58.55.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.24. Forrester Research had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 10.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Forrester Research will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Forrester Research news, insider Carrie Johnson sold 3,915 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $185,962.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,487.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Neil Bradford acquired 4,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.94 per share, with a total value of $204,433.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,262 shares of company stock valued at $394,189 in the last three months. Insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Forrester Research by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Forrester Research by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Forrester Research by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 29,416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Forrester Research by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. 56.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Forrester Research

Forrester Research, Inc engages in the provision of advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment includes the revenues of the research, connect, and analytics products. The Consulting segment consists of project consulting organization.

