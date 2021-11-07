Barrington Research Reaffirms In-Line Rating for Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED)

Barrington Research restated their in-line rating on shares of Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Sharps Compliance in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sharps Compliance from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.50.

Shares of Sharps Compliance stock opened at $8.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $156.63 million, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of -0.28. Sharps Compliance has a 52 week low of $6.45 and a 52 week high of $18.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Sharps Compliance had a return on equity of 26.18% and a net margin of 16.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sharps Compliance will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Sharps Compliance during the second quarter valued at $67,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Sharps Compliance during the second quarter valued at $104,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Sharps Compliance during the second quarter valued at $108,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Sharps Compliance during the third quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Sharps Compliance during the second quarter valued at $115,000. 47.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sharps Compliance

Sharps Compliance Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare waste management services including medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous. It focuses on developing management solutions for medical waste and unused dispensed medications generated by small and medium quantity generators. The company was founded in November 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

