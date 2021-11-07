Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.580-$3.620 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.49 billion-$12.61 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.61 billion.Baxter International also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $1.000-$1.040 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. SVB Leerink restated a buy rating on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Sunday, September 5th. Cowen upgraded Baxter International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Barclays raised Baxter International from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Baxter International from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $91.42.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Shares of BAX traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,606,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,623,830. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $39.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.61 and its 200 day moving average is $80.85. Baxter International has a 12-month low of $73.12 and a 12-month high of $88.32.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 9.75%. Baxter International’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Baxter International will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Baxter International

Baxter International, Inc provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services.

Read More: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.