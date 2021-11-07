Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.580-$3.620 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.49 billion-$12.61 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.61 billion.Baxter International also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $1.000-$1.040 EPS.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. SVB Leerink restated a buy rating on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Sunday, September 5th. Cowen upgraded Baxter International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Barclays raised Baxter International from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Baxter International from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $91.42.
Shares of BAX traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,606,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,623,830. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $39.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.61 and its 200 day moving average is $80.85. Baxter International has a 12-month low of $73.12 and a 12-month high of $88.32.
About Baxter International
Baxter International, Inc provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services.
