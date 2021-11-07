Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Given a €95.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BMW has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($158.82) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €84.00 ($98.82) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €102.36 ($120.42).

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

ETR:BMW opened at €91.85 ($108.06) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $55.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.49. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €58.13 ($68.39) and a one year high of €96.39 ($113.40). The company has a fifty day moving average price of €83.45 and a 200 day moving average price of €85.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger cars, including off-road vehicles as well as spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.