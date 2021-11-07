BCE (NYSE:BCE) PT Raised to C$65.00

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at CIBC from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

BCE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on BCE from C$61.50 to C$63.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities lowered BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on BCE from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on BCE from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.77.

Shares of NYSE:BCE opened at $50.84 on Friday. BCE has a 52-week low of $40.30 and a 52-week high of $53.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.12. The company has a market capitalization of $46.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. BCE had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BCE will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCE. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of BCE by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 718,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,904,000 after purchasing an additional 185,075 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BCE by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,522,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $249,297,000 after purchasing an additional 228,829 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of BCE by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 183,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 93,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,203,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.89% of the company’s stock.

BCE Company Profile

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

