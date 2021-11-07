BCE (NYSE:BCE) PT Raised to C$65.00

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at CIBC from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
BCE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on BCE from C$61.50 to C$63.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities lowered BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on BCE from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on BCE from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.77.
Shares of NYSE:BCE opened at $50.84 on Friday. BCE has a 52-week low of $40.30 and a 52-week high of $53.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.12. The company has a market capitalization of $46.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCE. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of BCE by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 718,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,904,000 after purchasing an additional 185,075 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BCE by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,522,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $249,297,000 after purchasing an additional 228,829 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of BCE by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 183,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 93,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,203,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.89% of the company’s stock.
BCE Company Profile
BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.
