BCE (NYSE:BCE) Stock Rating Lowered by TD Securities

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) was downgraded by equities researchers at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $67.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $70.00. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 31.79% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of BCE from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of BCE from C$61.50 to C$63.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BCE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.77.

BCE stock opened at $50.84 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. BCE has a 52-week low of $40.30 and a 52-week high of $53.00. The firm has a market cap of $46.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.44.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.82. BCE had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that BCE will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCE. FMR LLC lifted its stake in BCE by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 718,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,904,000 after purchasing an additional 185,075 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BCE by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,522,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $249,297,000 after buying an additional 228,829 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of BCE by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of BCE by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 183,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,266,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of BCE by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 93,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,203,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. 42.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

