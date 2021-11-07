BCE (TSE:BCE) Downgraded to Hold at TD Securities

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a C$67.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$70.00. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.90% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BCE. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on BCE from C$61.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on BCE to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BCE in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BCE in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on BCE from C$66.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BCE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$66.42.

BCE stock opened at C$63.27 on Friday. BCE has a 12-month low of C$52.52 and a 12-month high of C$67.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$64.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$62.23. The stock has a market cap of C$57.31 billion and a PE ratio of 19.68.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.82. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that BCE will post 3.3800001 earnings per share for the current year.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

