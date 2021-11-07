Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Acquires 825 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $11,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $273.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -329.43 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $265.70 and its 200-day moving average is $245.88. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.10 and a 1 year high of $297.40.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 13.86% and a negative net margin of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $337.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 69.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRWD shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $259.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.33.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.33, for a total transaction of $1,547,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.67, for a total value of $1,408,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 158,899 shares of company stock worth $41,127,524. 8.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

