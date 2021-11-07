Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 180,022 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85,687 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up about 0.7% of Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $19,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,411,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,561,000 after buying an additional 1,466,628 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10,724.2% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,689,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,690,000 after purchasing an additional 7,618,375 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,559,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,613,000 after purchasing an additional 52,021 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,790,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,614,000 after purchasing an additional 266,015 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,920,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,315,000 after purchasing an additional 116,243 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of EFG opened at $113.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.73. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.