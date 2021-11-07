Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 213.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,302 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,190 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $8,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 6,782 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 2,693 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.2% in the second quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 807 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total value of $33,654,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.75, for a total value of $1,041,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 154,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,347,450.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,000 shares of company stock worth $35,743,375. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $455.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $429.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $421.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $413.58. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $320.35 and a 52 week high of $465.76.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $72.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.24 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.36%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $477.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $488.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $473.00 to $476.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $470.29.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

