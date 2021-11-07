Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 272,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,055,000. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF makes up about 2.2% of Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,431,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,435,000 after purchasing an additional 353,956 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,443,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,112,000 after purchasing an additional 18,193 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,063,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,110,000 after purchasing an additional 34,820 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,010,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,737,000 after purchasing an additional 44,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 634,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,789,000 after purchasing an additional 11,407 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MGK opened at $260.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $245.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.94. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $187.20 and a 52-week high of $261.48.

