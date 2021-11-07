Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 27.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 648,199 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 239,690 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond were worth $21,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 47.8% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 4.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,467 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 3.5% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 15,348 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,887 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 14.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,567 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BBBY shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $33.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bed Bath & Beyond currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.83.

BBBY opened at $22.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.38 and a 52-week high of $53.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.26. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.81.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 30th. The retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a positive return on equity of 5.61% and a negative net margin of 2.08%. Bed Bath & Beyond’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

Featured Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.