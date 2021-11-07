Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.40.

BLI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Berkeley Lights in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Berkeley Lights from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Berkeley Lights in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

In related news, General Counsel Stuart L. Merkadeau sold 7,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $310,099.52. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 167,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,739,799.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Igor Y. Khandros sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total value of $1,508,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 335,212 shares of company stock worth $12,200,235. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Berkeley Lights in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Berkeley Lights in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 34.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Berkeley Lights in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 13.5% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BLI traded up $0.47 on Tuesday, reaching $24.42. The stock had a trading volume of 652,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,382,202. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 8.84 and a current ratio of 9.30. Berkeley Lights has a 12-month low of $17.82 and a 12-month high of $113.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.42 and a beta of 2.04.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.07). Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 78.76% and a negative return on equity of 27.59%. The firm had revenue of $24.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. Berkeley Lights’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Berkeley Lights will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

