Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.40.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Berkeley Lights in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Berkeley Lights in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Berkeley Lights from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

In other Berkeley Lights news, insider Keith Breinlinger sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $152,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,881 shares in the company, valued at $983,736.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Stuart L. Merkadeau sold 7,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $310,099.52. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 167,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,739,799.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 335,212 shares of company stock valued at $12,200,235. 20.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 34.9% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,903,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787,217 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 27.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,663,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,143,000 after acquiring an additional 794,914 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 212.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,383,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300,058 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 31.5% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,936,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,429,000 after acquiring an additional 703,456 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 271.3% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,857,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088,128 shares during the period. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BLI traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.42. The company had a trading volume of 652,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,382,202. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 8.84 and a current ratio of 9.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.42 and a beta of 2.04. Berkeley Lights has a 1 year low of $17.82 and a 1 year high of $113.53.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $24.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.48 million. Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 78.76% and a negative return on equity of 27.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Berkeley Lights will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Berkeley Lights Company Profile

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

