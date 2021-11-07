Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.40.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Berkeley Lights in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Berkeley Lights in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Berkeley Lights from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.
In other Berkeley Lights news, insider Keith Breinlinger sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $152,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,881 shares in the company, valued at $983,736.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Stuart L. Merkadeau sold 7,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $310,099.52. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 167,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,739,799.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 335,212 shares of company stock valued at $12,200,235. 20.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of BLI traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.42. The company had a trading volume of 652,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,382,202. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 8.84 and a current ratio of 9.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.42 and a beta of 2.04. Berkeley Lights has a 1 year low of $17.82 and a 1 year high of $113.53.
Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $24.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.48 million. Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 78.76% and a negative return on equity of 27.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Berkeley Lights will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Berkeley Lights Company Profile
Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.
Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Berkeley Lights Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkeley Lights and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.