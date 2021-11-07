Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) Given Buy Rating at BTIG Research

BTIG Research reiterated their buy rating on shares of Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $44.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BLI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Berkeley Lights from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Berkeley Lights from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Berkeley Lights in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Berkeley Lights presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.14.

Shares of NASDAQ BLI traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.42. 652,053 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,382,202. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.42 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 8.84 and a current ratio of 9.30. Berkeley Lights has a one year low of $17.82 and a one year high of $113.53.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $24.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.48 million. Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 78.76% and a negative return on equity of 27.59%. Berkeley Lights’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Berkeley Lights will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Keith Breinlinger sold 4,000 shares of Berkeley Lights stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $152,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,881 shares in the company, valued at $983,736.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Stuart L. Merkadeau sold 7,712 shares of Berkeley Lights stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $310,099.52. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 167,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,739,799.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 335,212 shares of company stock valued at $12,200,235 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLI. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Berkeley Lights by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 217,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,941,000 after buying an additional 63,596 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 84,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,258,000 after acquiring an additional 20,210 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 8,867 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 15,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Berkeley Lights in the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

