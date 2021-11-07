BiblePay 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $73,048.00 (BBP)

BiblePay (CURRENCY:BBP) traded 23% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. BiblePay has a total market capitalization of $355,011.86 and approximately $73,048.00 worth of BiblePay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BiblePay coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, BiblePay has traded 8.3% higher against the dollar.

BiblePay Coin Profile

BiblePay is a POBh coin that uses the Proof-of-BibleHash hashing algorithm. BiblePay’s total supply is 2,552,987,248 coins. The Reddit community for BiblePay is /r/BiblePay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BiblePay is biblepay.org. BiblePay’s official Twitter account is @biblepay and its Facebook page is accessible here. BiblePay’s official message board is forum.biblepay.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “BiblePay is a POBh cryptocurrency based on the Proof-of-Biblehash algorithm, an algorithm that compensates full nodes participation while preventing GPUs and ASIC by requiring full blockchain transaction referencing in the hashing function, along with chained bible verses. “

