Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) Sets New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $42.70 and last traded at $31.81, with a volume of 24138862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.73.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.69%.

Get Big 5 Sporting Goods alerts:

Separately, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Big 5 Sporting Goods from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $678.00 million, a PE ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 2.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.06). Big 5 Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 39.29% and a net margin of 8.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGFV. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 253.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,412,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,600 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 2,733.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 697,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,901,000 after acquiring an additional 672,473 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 1,853.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 506,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,948,000 after acquiring an additional 480,309 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 113.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 508,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,060,000 after acquiring an additional 270,178 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,038,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,660,000 after acquiring an additional 190,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

About Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV)

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the retail of sporting goods. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel and accessories, as well as outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation and roller sports.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.