BillerudKorsnäs AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BLRDF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

BillerudKorsnäs AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BLRDF) was upgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of BillerudKorsnäs AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BillerudKorsnäs AB (publ) has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS BLRDF opened at $21.25 on Friday. BillerudKorsnäs AB has a twelve month low of $16.15 and a twelve month high of $22.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.18 and a 200 day moving average of $20.47.

BillerudKorsnÃ¤s AB (publ) provides fiber based packaging materials and solutions in Sweden and internationally. It operates through three segments: Product area Board, Product area Paper, and Solutions & Other. The company offers kraft papers for medical equipment and food packaging sectors; and sack papers for making sacks.

