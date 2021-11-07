Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Price Reaches $1.89 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded up 9.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 7th. Bitcoin Private has a total market cap of $9.04 million and $588.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.89 or 0.00003027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded up 19.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitcoin Private alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $160.41 or 0.00257070 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64.00 or 0.00102555 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $82.75 or 0.00132616 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003145 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000132 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000305 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000114 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

Bitcoin Private is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org . Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Private Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Private and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.