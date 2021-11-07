BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Stake Cut by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 154,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230,616 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.11% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $7,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BJ. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 47.8% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 5,065 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the first quarter worth $229,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1,219.7% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 8,538 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 736.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 6,382 shares during the period.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total transaction of $2,586,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total value of $603,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,505,474 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BJ shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Loop Capital increased their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.57.

NYSE:BJ opened at $61.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.57. The firm has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.47. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.07 and a 52-week high of $62.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 121.98% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

