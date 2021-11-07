black and white Capital LP Buys New Stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

black and white Capital LP bought a new stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 146,700 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,872,000. Lyft makes up about 0.9% of black and white Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Lyft by 74.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 366,175 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $22,146,000 after acquiring an additional 156,320 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Lyft by 16.8% in the second quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 205,089 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $12,404,000 after acquiring an additional 29,451 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers boosted its stake in Lyft by 28.3% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 38,467 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 8,474 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in Lyft in the first quarter valued at $38,134,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors boosted its stake in Lyft by 7.7% in the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 156,208 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $9,869,000 after acquiring an additional 11,232 shares in the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LYFT opened at $53.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.74. Lyft, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.93 and a 1-year high of $68.28. The stock has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.43 and a beta of 1.90.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.61. Lyft had a negative net margin of 43.05% and a negative return on equity of 68.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.44) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Lyft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lyft in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Lyft from $84.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Lyft from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.23.

In other Lyft news, CEO Logan Green sold 36,000 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total value of $1,753,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 15,977 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.71, for a total transaction of $778,239.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 69,642 shares of company stock valued at $3,394,827. Corporate insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

