BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) CEO Sells $24,762,482.16 in Stock

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) CEO John S. Chen sold 2,222,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $24,762,482.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:BB opened at $11.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.59. BlackBerry Limited has a 12-month low of $4.76 and a 12-month high of $28.77.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $175.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.28 million. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 83.78% and a negative return on equity of 5.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $9.50 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Friday, September 17th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $9.50 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BB. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in BlackBerry by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 52,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 19,939 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc increased its position in BlackBerry by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 12,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. acquired a new stake in BlackBerry during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in BlackBerry during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,595,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in BlackBerry by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 26,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 10,250 shares in the last quarter. 45.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing the intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, data privacy solutions, and also focuses in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

