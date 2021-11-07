BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc (BRGE) to Issue Dividend of GBX 4.55 on December 17th

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc (LON:BRGE) announced a dividend on Friday, November 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.55 ($0.06) per share on Friday, December 17th. This represents a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $1.75. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust stock opened at GBX 722 ($9.43) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £709.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41. BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 470 ($6.14) and a 1 year high of GBX 730 ($9.54). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 681.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 643.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

About BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

