BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc (BRGE) to Issue Dividend of GBX 4.55 on December 17th

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc (LON:BRGE) announced a dividend on Friday, November 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.55 ($0.06) per share on Friday, December 17th. This represents a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $1.75. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust stock opened at GBX 722 ($9.43) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £709.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41. BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 470 ($6.14) and a 1 year high of GBX 730 ($9.54). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 681.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 643.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.
About BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust
Recommended Story: What are no-load funds?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.