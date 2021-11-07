BlackRock Inc. Buys New Stake in WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME)

BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,195,000. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.09% of WalkMe at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in WalkMe in the 2nd quarter valued at $322,000. 56.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on WKME. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of WalkMe in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. began coverage on shares of WalkMe in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of WalkMe in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of WalkMe in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of WalkMe in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.29.

Shares of WalkMe stock opened at $24.83 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.61. WalkMe Ltd. has a twelve month low of $22.18 and a twelve month high of $34.42.

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $46.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.50 million. Analysts anticipate that WalkMe Ltd. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

